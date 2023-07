COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Stonegate Drive at Furys Ferry Road.

The lane closure will take place Monday, July 17th from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

Officials say this temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Fury Ferry Road.