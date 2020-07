COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure on Lewsiton Rd. from William Few Parkway to Columbia Rd. beginning Monday July 27th.

The closure will be daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Monday July 27th through Friday July 31st.

Please seek an alternative route if possible. Only one lane may be in operations at times. Traffic may be down to one lane with two way traffic.