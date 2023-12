COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Horizon South Parkway.

According to traffic engineers, the lane closure will be the southbound lane at the CVS on Horizon South Parkway from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Tuesday, December 12th until Friday, December 15th.

Driver are to expect delays, and if possible, drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.