Temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road scheduled

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on Flowing Wells Road will take place this week.

Officials say the closure(s) will be between Columbia Road and Mason McKnight Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting, Tuesday, September 08 through Friday, September 11. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.

At times, only one lane may be in operation, therefore traffic may be down to one lane with two-way traffic thru these sections. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure(s) that require two-way traffic on one-lane sections.