COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road.

According to traffic engineers, the lane closure will be the northbound lane from Mason McKnight, Jr. Parkway to Pleasant Home Road.

Due to road construction, no northbound traffic will be allowed on this section of Flowing Wells Road on Saturday, October 21st from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Traffic engineers say the detour route will be Mason McKnight, Jr. Parkway to Pleasant Home Road.