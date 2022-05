COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road on Friday, May 13th.

The lane closure will be the northbound, right lane at the intersection with Mason McKnight Jr Parkway.

The lane closure will be from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. depending on the weather.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Flowing Wells Road in cooperation with Beams Contracting.