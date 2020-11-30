Augusta teen accidentally shoots himself

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen has accidentally shot himself.

It happened Sunday night just after 9:00 p.m. on Tobin Street.

Deputies responded to the home on the 3300 block, where they learned the 14-year-old boy shot himself in the hip with a handgun.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

His injury is not considered to be life threatening.

Investigators are looking into the incident.

