Augusta teen accidentally shoots himself

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen has accidentally shot himself.
It happened Sunday night just after 9:00 p.m. on Tobin Street.
Deputies responded to the home on the 3300 block, where they learned the 14-year-old boy shot himself in the hip with a handgun.
He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
His injury is not considered to be life threatening.
Investigators are looking into the incident.
