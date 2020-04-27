Teenager donates pastries and makes masks for healthcare workers

Brittany Joiner is no stranger to helping those in need, that’s why the decision to help first responders and workers at local businesses during the pandemic was an easy choice to make.

“I felt like I needed to do something and so we started off with just making bread and cupcakes and kind of taking them out to different businesses to thank them to continue to work through all of this”

Joiner produces about 50 to 70 masks per day and has supplied two hospitals and clinics, along with shipping masks to five different states.