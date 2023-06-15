AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The 13-year-old girl injured in a shooting at the Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken has returned home from the hospital.

Ashton Rickard’s mother, Ashley, posted the update Thursday afternoon on Facebook.

Shepeard Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive in support of Ashton this weekend.

The drive will be held Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mercy Church, 2700 Whiskey Road, in Aiken. The drive will be held in the gym at the church’s family life center.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as 32-year-old Stephen Foreman, a resident of Aiken, has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.