AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Aiden Burke was last seen around noon on the 3400 block of Wheeler Rd. on Dec. 26. At the time, he was reportedly wearing a white Holister hoody, dark skinny jeans, and black Adidas slides.

Burke is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Burke or know where he may be, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.