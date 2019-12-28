Teen killed in downtown Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Officer reports a teen was killed in a crash in downtown Augusta. It happened on St. Sebastian Way and Jones Street around 3:00 p.m. Mark Bowen said 15-year-old Marisol Ortiz, of Columbus, GA was the front seat passenger of a Silver Pontiac GTO going south on St. Sebastian when a car heading eastbound on Jones Street hit Ortiz’s car. She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she later died. An autopsy will not be performed, according to the coroner.