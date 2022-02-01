TEDxYouth@LakeOlmstead to showcase Augusta’s bright future

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Augusta’s first TEDxYouth event is being held on March 5th at the Georgia Cyber Center.

It’s a community focused event that looks to bring together the leading thinkers and doers of Augusta.

“There will be a lineup of speakers and performers. In between, we have many activities planned and then afterwards refreshments and a space to get to know the speakers and volunteers and everyone from around the community,” said high school senior and the event’s organizer, Reeya Verma.

TEDxYouth@LakeOlmstead was organized by Reeya Verma along with a team of her fellow high schoolers.

Their goal is to host an event of youth speakers in high school who aim to share a new idea.

“I think it’s very important, especially for the younger generation to be able to spread their ideas as they are the future leaders of tomorrow,” said high school senior, Sydney Kelly.

“I think it’s very important that we should use things outside of ourselves and outside of the classroom and this is really just one way to be involved in the community more and just really to share our ideas in communication even though that’s a big and scary thing to do,”said high school senior, Mckenzie Matthews.

“This event’s theme is adapt, unite, and grow and it’s really just to bring the youth together and spread new ideas so that everyone can learn and benefit from them. I think it’s important because there’s not a lot of platforms where youth get to share their ideas, so I feel like this is a really great way to bring that opportunity and also in a smaller area I think it’s really important to have those opportunities that might not be available elsewhere,” said high school senior, Madison Brueiloy.

The event will feature ten youth speakers, a dance performance, as well as two faculty speakers. While the event’s focus is on the youth, it’s an event that should be attended by people of all ages.

“I think anybody can learn from anyone and I think that’s a really important skill to have,” said Matthews.

“So we have talks from the sciences to humanities to arts, to life skills and we plan to have this as an outlet for any speaker, or performer to share whatever their idea is,” said Verma.

The future is bright for the youth of Augusta and the TEDxYouth event looks to inspire others for years to come.

“TEDxYouth events typically are yearly and I hope that our fellow volunteers and younger students from our schools and area can look up and try to produce a similar event in the future,” said Verma.

Putting together an event of this magnitude is a tough undertaking and the group of high school seniors are thankful for the help that they’ve received along the way. We left a video with some of the people the ladies wanted to thank for making the event possible.

Tickets to the event are limited and can be purchased now.