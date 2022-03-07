AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People gathered at the Georgia Cyber Center for Augusta’s first ever TEDxYouth event.

It was a day full of story sharing, communication and connection.

“We have eight youth speakers, a spoken word poem, and two teachers presenting unique ideas on their lives, their experiences, their insight, and most importantly, their unique ideas that they hope to share with the world,” said the event’s organizer, Reeya Verma.

The event was organized by Reeya Verma and some of her fellow students, along with the help of their mentor.

The entire process took about six months and was a large undertaking for the students.

“It’s been months full of consistent meetings and organizing how we’re going to get supplies, merch, food, speaker coaching and it has definitely been a collaborative effort that no one of us could have done alone,” said Verma.

“I’m super excited, super proud of everyone. We have put in a lot of work, a lot of late nights, but it’s been super fun at the same time,” said volunteer team head, Sydney Kelly.

Even with all of the challenges put in front of them, the group of high school students made the first ever TEDxYouth event a success, and the students hope the audience takes away something from the event, and that other high schoolers follow in their footsteps.

“First off, I hope that several other students, like our team today is able to put on an event in the future to continue this story sharing and connection amongst the youth in Augusta. Second and most importantly, I hope that the audience can take away the insight and unique perspectives to their own lives and the future of Augusta,” said Verma.

“I hope they here something that impacts them and inspires them to change how the move, and inspires them to change how they talk and interact with other people,” said speaker, Amber Aubas.

The future looks bright for the youth of Augusta and hopefully we see more events like this in the future.

“The younger generation has a lot to say. Event though we’re young, there are things we’ve been through that have grown us, and matured us in to the adults that we’re going to be one day,” said Kelly.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has donated money, put in countless hours, and really put this event together to make it what it is today,” said Verma.