AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Many in the city of Aiken came to witness Teddy Milner take on a new role as Mayor.

“I just put one foot forward everyday I took everyday as it came, I work hard and my group that helped me during this campaign there’s no way I would have ever been able to do it without them.”

As Teddy Milner is sworn in during the Aiken City Council meeting Monday, former mayor Rick Osbon reflects on his 8-years in office.

“But we also had a pandemic that nobody was counting on also and I’m very proud of our staff and our team for the way we handled during that time we lead the state with ideas revolving loan funds to help businesses,” said Rick Osbon, Former Mayor

Milner won the runoff election in August.

“I’d like to see infrastructure be improved in the town. I’d love to see police salaries increase. I’d like to see the buildings downtown renovated that are in disrepair,” said Milner.

Osbon says there’s a lot to be done for this community and he believes it will be left in great hands.

“Our commitment is to serve this community that we love so much whether it be working at a soup kitchen or working o n a nonprofit board you don’t have to have a title to serve and help people and add quality of life and that’s what our goal is,” said Osbon.

Milner says she’s excited about this new role and what it will bring in the future