Teachers and students trying to adjust to learning outside of the classroom

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a significant adjustment for parents playing the role as teachers, while we wait for the okay that students can return to school. Working remotely is becoming the new normal during this time. Kids are learning from home, and teachers are still trying to keep them engaged while schools are closed.

Qwensweler Taylor:

“Do you like calling in and getting the math done?”

Student:

“Yes, ma’am.”

Qwensweler Taylor:

“Okay, who else is on?”

From her Harlem home, Thomson High School algebra teacher, Qwensweler Taylor, is teaching math to her students online.

“We’re just having class as if I was in school,” said Taylor. “It’s just not with the singing, dancing, and manipulatives. I have to teach them direct instruction as of right now.”

McDuffie County Schools have been shut down since Monday. Other school districts will continue to be closed, until further notice, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Taylor says distance learning is an adjustment for everyone.

“Sometimes, you can’t understand the whys to what we teach,” explained Taylor. “Especially, some of the kids saying the common core. I hear all of the parents say I don’t know anything about this common core, all I know is you’re suppose to add, subtract, and divide.”

Taylor says there are many obstacles when working from home. She says she has to adjust from a creative teaching method to engaging with her students on facetime.

“With the virus, it has made a setback for us a little bit,” said Taylor. “However, I’ve tried to encourage, as well as letting the kids know that we have to move forward.”

Even in a time like this, the algebra teacher is using this national emergency as a learning tool.

“I normally put questions online,” said Taylor. “One question I asked is what type of function do you think the coronavirus is? Is it a linear, quadratic, or exponential function? A lot of other teachers chimed in and said we could categorize it like this. So we are all collaborating.”

Parents don’t feel overwhelmed with your child’s schoolwork. Taylor is encouraging parents to reach out to their kid’s teachers if they need it. Teachers should have different times of the day to work with students.