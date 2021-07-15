Taylor BMW Broadway in Augusta series announced for Bell Auditorium season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A number of big name Broadway productions are making their way to the garden city, this year.

Innovation Arts & Entertainment and Spectra have announced ten shows for the 2021-2022 season of Taylor BMW Broadway in Augusta at the Bell Auditorium:

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas – November 26, 2021

Oklahoma! – December 1, 2021

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical – December 11, 2021

A Magical Cirque Christmas – December 16, 2021

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical – January 20, 2022

Celtic Woman – March 8, 2022

Hairspray – March 18, 2022

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical – April 21, 2022

South Pacific – April 28, 2022

Blue Man Group – May 11, 2022

“We are thrilled to be back with the 20th anniversary season of the best of Broadway, live on stage at

Augusta’s Bell Auditorium. Our audiences have enjoyed over 20 years of historic and legendary performances at the Bell, and we know that there is no place better to see a show and enjoy a night out

than in Augusta,” said Adam Epstein, President and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment.

For more information visit www.AugustaBroadway.com