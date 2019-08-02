Tax-free weekend kicks off in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – For the last three years, Georgia has not had a sales tax holiday. One of the great things about living in the CSRA is taking advantage of what Georgia and South Carolina can offer. Starting August 2, it’s a sales-tax-free weekend in the Palmetto State.

Experts say the average American household will spend about $700 on each kid so they will be ready for the coming school year. You could end up saving hundreds maybe even thousands of dollars this weekend.

Sparkle Williams is one of the leaders of the Target store in Aiken. She said, “Having tax-free, especially if you’re buying things in abundance, you have a lot of items. If you’re making smaller purchases, I don’t think it really helps out a whole lot but if you’re making larger purchases, if you have big families or if you’re providing for a classroom it definitely helps out with the savings.”

Williams continued, “We always prep the employees. We have a list of tax-free items that we go through with them just in case something rings up and it’s supposed to be tax-free or if a guest has a question about the tax-free items. We prep them so they’re able to answer the questions in advance so that way we’re not slowing down lines.”

For a full list of what items are sales-tax-free, click or tap here.

The tax-free holidays in South Carolina will last from August 2 to August 4, 2019.