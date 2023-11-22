AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday, Richmond County Tax Commissioners Office employees helped box up meals being served at The Masters Table Soup Kitchen.

The volunteers started at the Golden Harvest Food Bank’s Faith Food Factory”

“Definitely rewarding. It’s certainly rewarding to be able to come out here and help organizations fill the need and work together as a staff to do something impactful,” said Tax Commissioner’s Office Project Manager Jeff Pooser.

The Soup Kitchen is located on Fenwick St. between 7th and 8th Streets in downtown Augusta. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to noon.