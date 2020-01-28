Task Force to focus on Lock and Dam options

Augusta commissioners want some help to focus on the future of Lock and Dam.

The city has joined a lawsuit opposing the Army Corps of Engineers plan to replace Lock and Dam with a Rock Fish Passage.

Commissioner Brandon Garrett says if the court orders all parties to work out a compromise he says an engineering task force is needed to provide options.

“So we have somebody on our engineering staff has the capability to do that they just don’t have the direction to go do it so what I’m trying to do is get a small group together that they can concentrate on Lock and Dam because if we are going to come to a suitable compromise with the Corps through this we need to be at the table and we need to have solid facts,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.



The Engineering Committee recommend the Lock and Dam task force, the recommendation goes to the full commission for final approval.