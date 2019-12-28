Tarps and Bungees might be the solution to keep roads safe in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. – Litter can be found on Aiken’s roads and highways and the community tells us it can be life threatening. Organizers of Keep Aiken Beautiful believe that tarps and bungees might be the solution for the trash problem in the area.

“We did a survey of liter in Aiken County, and it’s just too much,” says Bob Byrne, Board Chair of Keep Aiken Beautiful.

The Aiken community tells us litter along the roads and highways have been a constant issue and dangerous for the past few years.

According to 2016 AAA Report stating that there were more than 200,000 wrecks, 39,000 injured, and 500 deaths caused by trash and flying debris on the road.

People attribute this to not containing their trash while driving.

“To encourage people that when they come to the dump, tie down your load so you don’t lose part of your load on the way to the dump and exacerbate the liter problem,” says Byrne.

Keep Aiken beautiful hosted its first “secure your load”, which is a liter initiative that gives out free tarps and bungees while people come out of dump centers.

Organizers took this opportunity to educate the community on different fines you could receive, such as if you dump litter on public and/or private property.

“We handed out some pamphlets that have what the fines are for the misdemeanors for letting things blow in the back of your vehicle, because it is an ordinance in Aiken County that you should have your vehicle tied down if you have any loose debris in it,” says John Brightbill, Vice Chair of Keep Aiken Beautiful.

Organizers hope this will help ensure the safety of others riding behind those who have debris in the back of their trucks.

Board Chair Bob Byrne says the change in liter and flying debris starts with pride in Aiken’s Community.

“The liter in the area reflects on community and reflects on community pride, so this is just one way that we hope over time will change attitudes. When attitudes change the properderance of liter will be reduced,” says Byrne.

Keep Aiken beautiful plans to do its “Secure Your Load” tarp give away quarterly. The next one will be in March.