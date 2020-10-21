Targeted cuts better for Augusta budget woes

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) A call to get surgical with cuts when it comes to the proposed Augusta budget.

The administrators budget recommendations say more than four million dollars will be needed from reserves to balance the 2021 budget.

Some commissioners want an across the board five percent cut of all departments.

however, others says that’s the wrong approach.

“We need to look at each individual department because some departments we’re going to be able to cut more than 5 percent some we may have to leave at five percent not across the board that’s not accomplishing anything,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

Along with reserves the city also plans to use 3 point eight million dollars in federal CARES ACT money for the transit department that money will eliminate the city having to contribute from the general fund for bus service.