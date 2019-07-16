Target event to help local teachers

FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Strong online sales and more shoppers helped push Target’s fourth-quarter results past Wall Street’s expectations. The chain’s remodeling and expanded delivery services enticed shoppers to buy during the critical holiday season. The retailer reported a 31 percent jump in comparable […]

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Target store is planning a special event for area teachers on Wednesday July 17, 2019.

From 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. teachers will get complimentary breakfast, Starbucks coffee and discounts.

Teachers will also have the opportunity to win a Back to School Basket for their classroom.

The Target company is in the midst of its special teacher discount period from July 13th through July 20th.

All verified teachers will get a 15% off coupon for select classroom supplies and apparel including school supplies, storage and organization, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, hand sanitizer, food storage bags, Pillowfort Furniture, Bulleye’s Playground school supplies, women’s apparel, accessories and shoes, men’s apparel, accessories and shoes.

The Target store is located at 235 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway in Augusta.