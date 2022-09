HEPHZIBAH (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on the 4600 Block Peach Orchard Road in Hephzibah Monday night.

That’s near Hephzibah-McBean Road.

A tanker truck was southbound on the Peach Orchard Road when it hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The tanker truck rolled over killing the driver of the truck.

Kenneth Allen Key, 55 years old from Keysville Ga. was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:15 p.m.