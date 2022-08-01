TALIAFERRO, GA. (WJBF)- A new start for the school year brings with it what’s become an old recommendation. Taliaferro students are being encouraged to wear a mask for their health as well as others.

“It’s kind of non-enforceable, because what am I gonna do, send ‘em home– well I want ‘em here at school,” Taliaferro Co. Schools Superintendent Allen Fort said.

While wearing masks isn’t required, it is highly suggested for students and administration.

“But, it’s like I think our par- we’re a small school– our parents and teachers understand that, probably right now, our number one care outside of educating your child is the safety of your child,” Fort said.

Teachers say students have adapted to the mask use over the course of the pandemic.

“Are very cooperative of wearing their mask, even when we had the short time when they were– they had the option of not wearing, most of them continued to wear, wear the mask,” middle school teacher Kim Gresham said.

Still, teachers are able to do their job and help educate the students on things both in the classroom and out, like how covid-19 can impact someone’s health.

“We want our kids to be safe, um, and that’s one of the ways to be safe because we’re such a small district and because connection issues are a problem here, it’s better if our students are here in the classroom rather than at home working virtually,” Fort said.

The K through 12 school implemented a health clinic on-site, four years ago, where students can go for any of their needs.

Fort says, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I don’t understand why somebody just wants to challenge the odds.”