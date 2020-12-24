Taking on tire dumping challenges Augusta leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF ) – Augusta leaders are growing tired of seeing abandoned tires littering the Garden City.

When you ride down a street in a two-block area and you count 15 or 20 used tires on the sidewalks and the side streets that’s a problem,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Tire dumping is against the law, but that doesn’t prevent it from happening.

You have people taking them off their cars you have a lot of companies and illegally dumping that is something we’re actively pursuing we catch people doing that we do charge them but you have tires so readily available people disregard them and not doing it the correct way, said Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

Tire dumping has gotten a helping hand from Augusta policy and COVID.

City trash service used to include old tires but that stopped in 2013, the landfill charges if you bring in tires.

And two events where people could bring their old tires to the dump for free were cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

He growing piles of tires have some suggesting looking at a tire buyback program.

Maybe it’s something we could look at the city and maybe offer some incentives to get them taken care of because either way it’s costing the city money, we got to do better with prevention work with it and try to solve the problem.” said Marshal Lamkin.

“We got to collectively find a way to deal with it to try and slow it up or fix it,” said Clarke.

Tire dumping has the city looking for a change. In Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.