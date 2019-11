WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - It's a case that sparked major controversy in Washington County, Georgia. The death of Eurie Lee Martin left many questions for his family after the 58-year-old man from Milledgeville was tased by three Sheriff's Deputies while walking through Deepstep. Most of it was captured on cell phone and dashcam video. The family told NewsChannel 6 back in July of 2017 that the act was unnecessary.

"Why was a Taser used and to the extent that it was used? I guess in their way to control the situation? To me it really didn't seem like the situation was uncontrollable," said Annie Gilbert-Gibbons, his niece.