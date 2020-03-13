Tabernacle Baptist Church cancels services, will stream instead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tabernacle Baptist Church has canceled their gathering for Sunday service. Instead, they will have a live stream.

To take precautions against COVID-19, Tabernacle Baptist Church has decided to cancel their Sunday service gatherings. Instead, they will live stream a service at 9 A.M. and at 11 A.M. until further notice.

