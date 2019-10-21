T-SPLOST vote suggested for March

Augusta has its wish list for the next phase of the Transportation Sales Tax.

The city has prioritized some sixty projects with a total cost of more than 800 million dollars.

City leaders say not all the projects will make the cut, but the hope is Augusta will received about 300 million dollars in funding from the next phase of T-SPLOST.

Once all projects across the 13 county area are finalized city leaders said today the plan is to hold the vote for renewing the TSPLOST in March, during the state presidential primary.