T-Mobile feeds Augusta firefighters for National First Responders Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday is National First Responders Day and T-Mobile’s decided to feed a hundred firefighters in the Augusta area to show their appreciation.

“The firefighters and first responders are the individuals who are on the scene. They protect us on a daily basis and we thought it would be a great opportunity for T-Mobile to give back to the local community,” said Kevin Dunson, the Community Engagement Manger for T-Mobile.

The food was catered by Chef Redd’s BBQ and all firefighters on duty from nineteen active stations in the area received a free meal.

“It’s such a tremendous effort today to honor our men and women that serve this community. I’ve said often that the sole existence for the fire department is to enhance the lives of the citizens it serves and, so, what a great way to give back to those men and women that often put their lives at risk to enhance the lives of our community,” said Fire Chief Antonio Burden.