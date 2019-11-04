Swainsboro Vietnam Era Veterans receives pins for service

AUGUSTA, Ga. – With Veterans Day around the corner, Swainsboro first responders and the community gathered to celebrate and recognize veterans from the Vietnam era.

“That’s recognition for the Veterans who actually never got their just do. Now, for the ones who don’t..they’re getting pin and getting their just do and they get notarized for all of the hard service they’ve done. And the commitment they did to the United States,” says Martin Session, President of South Augusta Buffalo Soldiers.

By presidential proclamation, the United States Vietnam War will continue through 2025.

So for the 5th year, Swainsboro wanted to honor those in the community who were involved in the Vietnam Era and Emmanuel county first responders to pay respect for their service.

Veterans, buffalo bike riders, family, and friends crowded the Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church to watch many of them receive their pins and awards, which some never got.

“When the commemoration was signed just some of them have never received it and what we did…you don’t have to do it on Veterans Day. It can be done on any day, so we just set this aside to honor those who we know haven’t received their pins,” says Robert Turner, Organizer of Annual Veteran’s Day Program.

Emmanuel County’s Sheriff Tyson, who is also a veteran, was given a service award on behalf of the church for his service and recognized for his upcoming retirement of his final term with the sheriff’s office.

“I’ve been honored to serve the people of Emmanuel County. It will be 38 years at the end of 2020. It’s time for me to give something back to my family now,” says Sheriff Tyson.

Veterans share with us how special this day is to be honored.

“It’s also a blessing to be here because I could’ve been destroyed and sleeping with some of the fellow veterans, but God spared me to be here,” says Lee Jones Jr., a Drill Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Organizers tell us its important to recognize and extend our love to veterans because they extend our their love, pride and dedication to this country.