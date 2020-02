AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators are now considering a suspicious death in Aiken County a homicide.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us they are investigating a death on Gunter Road at Talatha Church Road.

Investigators say the call came in around 7:58 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim, an unidentified black male, inside of a vehicle with a visible head injury.

His identity has not been released.

Count on us for more details as they become available.