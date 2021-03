AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a suspicious death in which a body was found in a wooded area on the 4600 Blk. Etterlee Road.

The victim, 57-year-old Fred McGahee, was originally reported missing March 2, 2021.

He was reportedly found in the wooded area behind his residence. McGahee was pronounced dead at 4:30 pm March 7, 2021.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Lab.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.