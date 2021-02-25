Suspicious death in Trenton, SC under investigation

Augusta (WJBF) – Deputies responded to a call concerning a body located in Trenton, SC. Thursday evening.

At 5:28 pm February 25, deputies responded to Katie Lane between Sunny Brook and Wiggins Way after hearing reports of a found deceased person.

The victim Tommy L. Hoover age 68 years old of North Augusta was found covered with a tarp just off the road near a trash pile. Preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Hoover may have been at this location for the last few days.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are still investigating this suspicious death.

Details are limited at this point and time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.