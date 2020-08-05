Suspicious death in Burke County under investigation after body discovered in wooded area

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A death investigation has been opened in Burke County after a body was discovered in a wooded area.

Deputies were dispatched to HWY 56 South near Beedy Branch Rd. on Wednesday at 9:01 a.m. in reference to a deceased person in the woods on the side of the road.

BCSO Criminal Investigation Division is actively working the scene. BCSO investigators are working to identify the victim.

The body was sent to the GBI to assist in identification and the cause of death.

