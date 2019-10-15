RCSO investigating the murder of an 82-year old woman

Update: The RCSO is investigating the murder of an 82-year old woman.

When deputies arrived to the 200 block of Kennedy Drive, they found evidence of a possible burglary, and the homeowner, Elizabeth Thompson dead.

The investigation is currently on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death on the 2000 block of Kennedy Drive.

Officials tell us the body was found around 7:30 a.m.

There are five units from the sheriff’s office on the scene. There is no word yet on how the person died.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing investigation.