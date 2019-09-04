Suspension of sculpture project looks to be beginning of the end

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The public is still voting on the two gateway sculpture finalists on display at the Municipal Building after Commissioners called for a 30 day delay on the project.

“I think we’re listening to the people, I think when you look at all the feedback we’ve gotten from the citizens it’s been what are these art pieces why these art pieces what do they mean to Augusta,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Once the public voting ends next week a city evaluation team is scheduled to go to work grading the two finalists, and then make its recommendation to commissioners but will this step still take place after Commissioners delayed all activity for the next month.

“Well I don’t know we’re trying I’m trying to get a good handle what suspend means right now if that means don’t continue with this process we’ll do what the commission directs us to do,” said Interim Recreation and Parks Director Ron Houck, who serves on the evaluation team.

The commission did not make that clear after voting to suspend, what was clear is they do not approve of the two finalists.

‘I would hope thats we could start this process over

many of the commissioners have said these don’t speak to Augusta,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The Commission unanimously is not going to support either one of these sculptures so I think we have to go back to the drawing board,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom.

The public is voting for one of the other, but for the commission it looks like neither in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Right now Augusta has spent 6-thousand dollars on the project, if commissioners shut it down at this point the city is out those funds.