Suspended Bamberg County Councilman arrested for lying while trying to buy a gun in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — Suspended Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard, 49, of Bamberg, South Carolina, was arrested after he was found lying while trying to buy a gun in Columbia.

Former Bamberg County Council Chairman Trent Kinard arrested by SLED for sex crimes

Officials say the incident happened on December 3. Kinard attempted to acquire a Taurus, Model G3 9mm pistol from a firearm dealer. While doing so, the store employee said Kinard made two false statements in violation of federal law. He falsely claimed he was not under felony indictment and Kinard claimed he was not subject to a protective order. The complaint alleges that both false statements were material in that if he had answered truthfully, the sale would have been unlawful and therefore denied.

Embattled Bamberg County Councilman released from jail

According to United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. Kinard had his initial appearance on the federal charge before United States Magistrate Judge Shiva V. Hodges, where the court scheduled a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing for Thursday, December 17 at 10 am. At this time, Kinard remains in custody in the Lexington County Detention Center.

The maximum penalty for this offense is ten years in federal prison.

Gov. McMaster suspends Bamberg County councilman Kerry Kinard

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), who brought the federal criminal complaint, with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Elliott B. Daniels of the Columbia Office.