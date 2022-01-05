Suspects wanted for using counterfeit money in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects are wanted for using counterfeit money.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects entered the Cho Ba Mein Asian Market on Washington Road and purchased the merchandise using the fake cash.

Authorities say the incident happened on Wednesday, December 29th between 3:00-3:30 P.M.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-1042.

