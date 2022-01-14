Suspects wanted for unlawful conduct to a child in Aiken County

(AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina) – The Aiken County Sherriff Office is in search for two wanted suspects.

According to investigators, warrants have been obtained for Daniel Mckenley Watkins, 39 and April Breanna Watkins, 36.

Authorities say Daniel Watkins is wanted for ten counts Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and April Watkins is wanted for three counts of Unlawful Conduct to a Child.

The Aiken County Sheriff Office is asking if anyone has any information, please call (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.