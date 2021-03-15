Suspects wanted for questioning in robbery, kidnapping and exploitation incident at Augusta Walgreens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three suspects are wanted for questioning regarding a Robbery by Intimidation, Kidnapping, and Exploitation of an elderly woman incident that occurred on February 1, 2021 at Walgreens on Wrightsboro Rd.

Police are looking for the following subjects: a white man wearing a worn blue dress suit and a side satchel; a black female wearing grey pants and a tan jacket carrying a green purse that possible contained an unknown type of firearm; and a large man or woman wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding the people or the car in the photos, please contact the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.