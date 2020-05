AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for suspects involved in a burglary at Family Pharmacy in South Aiken.

On Sunday, May 3rd, Aiken Public Safety responded to a burglary at Family Pharmacy on the 100 block of Price Avenue. The suspects forced entry into the drug store and took an undisclosed amount of money and prescription medications.

If you have any information on these suspects, please call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372.