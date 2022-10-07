GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for two men who beat up a Walmart employee returning shopping carts, and a third man who recorded the incident on his cellphone.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the entrance to the Walmart on Steiner Way in Grovetown around 6:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that he was retrieving shopping carts when he was approached by three unknown suspects. The victim greeted the suspects and was then pushed and struck multiple times in the face with closed fists. After several minutes, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The victim sustained injuries to his face including bruising on the bridge of his nose and a cut on his bottom lip. He refused EMS treatment but did wish to prosecute.

During the assault, one of the three men stood in the background and appeared to record the assault on his phone.

If you have any information regarding the suspects in this case, you’re asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-4056 or (706) 541-2800.