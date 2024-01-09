BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) – “You couldn’t see, but you could feel…you could feel it and it was just it was, it was crazy” said Buzzy Bunch, lives in Bamberg.

Buzzy Bunch, and his wife own an antique shop that is now reduced to rubble. He recalls the moment when he saw the high winds hit.

“It turned my truck sideways. I drive a F-250 diesel and it had us just like sliding like you were on ice.”

The storm hit Bamberg around 2:00 P.M. Tuesday. Mayor Nancy Foster says this is devastating and something she’s never seen before.

“We’re really sad. I’m really sad about the downtown. We’re passionate about downtown and having a lot of things going on; in fact there was a business in the bottom of that building and the owner was putting apartments or offices upstairs and he had started that process and it’s completely destroyed.”

But the city is like family, and everyone is pitching in to help pick up the pieces.

“This city… everybody just getting together and help everybody out that’s Bamberg. I’ve been here all my life. Everybody pitches in and does their part. We just took some food down to emergency services for everybody that’s working to get a hot meal in them. I know they’re cold and wet,” said Bunch

“The county is engaging with FEMA now and of course so if they have damaged they need to contact the insurance companies if they can assist it at this point they may not be able to this point, but if they need help with power outage they need to call the City Hall which is 803-245-5128,” said Mayor Foster.

Bamberg county schools are on E-Learning and all school activities have been canceled.

The Bamberg County Administration released the following statement: