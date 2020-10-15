Suspect wanted in connection with 5 armed robberies in 3 different counties

(WJBF) – Investigators say they are looking for a man they say has robbed five gas stations in three different counties.

In Aiken County, the suspect used a handgun to rob two Circle K’s just weeks apart.

The same suspect is also connected to two additional robberies in Augusta — one at the Raceway on Wrightsboro Road and the other at S & S Food Mart on Barton Chapel Road.

Police say he also robbed the Spee – Dee Foods in Thomson. In that robbery the suspect was able to get away in a white vehicle. Police are also looking for the driver of that vehicle.

The suspect is a Black male, approximately 5’10” to 6’00” tall wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and mask. Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can also all Crime Stoppers at 1-888 – CRIME- SC.



