Suspect wanted for armed robbery and assault in Aiken

Aiken, SC. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking your help in finding 29-year-old Swiss Tyrone Council.

Council is wanted for an robbery and attempted assault that occurred at the Enmark on the 500 block of York Street NE.

Council is wanted for the following:

armed robbery

attempted murder

possession of a handgun during a violent crime

unlawful carrying of a pistol charges

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Swiss Tyrone Council, please contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372. Callers will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

He is considered armed and dangerous.