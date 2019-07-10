Suspect sought in Barnes Street shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent shooting.

Daquan Vanzan is wanted in reference to a shooting on Barnes Street at James Brown Boulevard. It happened Tuesday at 1 a.m.

Investigators say one person was injured.

Vanzan is facing Aggravated Assault charges in that case as well as a separate incident on the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.

He was last seen walking toward Cooney Circle.

Vanzan is considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information, please call 706-821-1080