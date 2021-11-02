Suspect sought after one man shot at Northview Avenue and Fleming Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Northview Avenue and Fleming Street Tuesday evening.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He said he was approached by a man who shot at him several times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

The suspect is reported to be a black male wearing a black hoodie. He fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigators are on the scene and are in the early stages of investigation. There is no further information available at this time.