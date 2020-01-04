Suspect leads deputies on chase through several counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday evening, Richmond County Deputies pursued a car chase that ultimately ended in Wadley, Ga.

Around 8:01 PM Jefferson County Communications Center received a call from RCSO dispatch asking for assistance in a car chase headed towards Jefferson County on US Hwy 1. The driver was a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Richmond County.

Jefferson County Deputies and officers with the Wrens Police Department made contact with the White Honda Odyssey van and joined the chase with the RCSO.

The RCSO, WPD, and the JCSO followed the car from Wrens, south on US Hwy 1 through Louisville then South on US Hwy 1 to Wadley.

One of the officers executed the PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle and the chase ended.

The driver was 53-year-old Jose Reveron of Augusta, Ga. A 37-year-old woman and eight children were also in the van. The children’s ages ranged from 1-14.

The children were all transported to the Jefferson Hospital Emergency Room for minor injuries. DEFACS was notified of the situation.

Reveron was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County jail. He will be charged with multiple traffic offenses, and possibly other offences after further investigation.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.