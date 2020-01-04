Suspect in shooting death of mother, child at Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The suspect involved in the shooting death of a Graniteville mother and her 1-year-old son is now in custody.

Thomas Anthony Henderson was arrested at a home in Augusta, on Saturday, January 4 at around 8:45 a.m.

“The investigation lead to Henderson being found at 131 Greene Street Augusta, GA, where he was taken into custody without incident,” according to Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson will be held in Richmond County Jail pending an extradition hearing, Captain Abdullah added.

Henderson is facing two counts of murder following a shooting incident at the Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville on December 17, 2019. Mel’isha Jackson died at the scene. Her 1-year-old, Ejiah, died a short time later at a local hospital.

“The joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in the CSRA made this arrest possible,” Sheriff Michael Hunt said. “We cannot thank them enough as well as those citizens who were courageous by providing information that assisted law enforcement officers with this murder investigation,” he added.

Two other suspects are also being sought.

Authorities have released video of the suspects they are currently seeking information on following a shooting incident at Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville. If you have any information, contact police. #scnews #CSRA @WJBF. pic.twitter.com/7JBQIW19ph — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) December 18, 2019

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers where you could earn up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Rage Unit, Aiken DPS, North Augusta DPS, U.S. Marshalls and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in Henderson’s arrest.