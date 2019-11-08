Suspect in alleged Windsor Spring Road kidnapping charged with Simple Battery

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Freddie Taylor was arrested for Simple Battery Family Violence.

The original call went out Thursday as a possible kidnapping from Sitel on Windsor Spring Road. Authorities now say the incident happened in front of Roses located in the same shopping center.

According to the incident report, Taylor and his live-in girlfriend got into an argument inside the store, Taylor then grabbed the woman’s arm and pulled her outside, to keep from creating a scene.

The couple then got into a car and went home.

Taylor is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.